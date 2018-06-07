App
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2018 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Only buyers in Goldstone Infratech as company launches new electric feeder bus

The company announced the launch as well as export of its full electric feeder bus eBuzz KG, the 1st bus in this category to be manufactured in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

With a distinction of being the 1st electric feeder bus in the country, the 18 seater Goldstone-BYD eBuzz KG zero emission electric vehicle has been aesthetically designed to offer utmost comfort to the passengers, company said in release.

Naga Satyam, executive director of Goldstone lnfratech said, "Goldstone-BYD has been spearheading the electric vehicle adoption in the country."

"Our focus has not only been to 'Make in India ' but also 'Made for India' to meet the requirements of our diversity in the landscapes and terrains of the country," he added.

There were pending buy orders of 16,257 shares, with no sellers available.

At 13:15 hrs Goldstone Infratech was quoting at Rs 152.55, up Rs 7.25, or 4.99 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 248.70 and 52-week low Rs 46.20 on 09 January, 2018 and 13 June, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 38.66 percent below its 52-week high and 230.19 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 7, 2018 01:37 pm

