Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 29, 2020 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Only 13 multibaggers in last year; experts feel 2020 will be more rewarding

More than 280 NSE stocks with a market capitalisation of over Rs 500 crore gave double-digit returns in last one year, of which 85 stocks posted return of more than 50%

Sunil Shankar Matkar
 
 
The rally in the past few months helped benchmark indices post double digit gains in last one year with Nifty50 rising 12 percent, outperforming the Nifty Midcap index (up 6 percent).

More than 280 NSE stocks with a market capitalisation of over Rs 500 crore gave double-digit returns in last one year, of which 85 stocks posted return of more than 50 percent.

Among them, 13 stocks gained more than 100 percent. These include Adani Green Energy, Nippon Life, Gujarat Gas, ICICI Securities, Aavas Financiers, HDFC AMC and CreditAccess Grameen.

HDFC AMC was the only major largecap that turned out to be a multibagger.

Note: Stocks which have market capitalisation of Rs 500 crore or more are considered for this story. Above stocks are not recommendations.

The list of multibaggers was very less in last one year, but considering the expected recovery in earnings and economy, there could be more multibaggers in the coming year, experts feel.

"Market performance during last one year was in the backdrop of a slowing economy whereas 2020 would see a recovering economy and in that context, in the year going forward, we will surely see more multibaggers than what we saw in 2019," Vineeta Sharma, Head of Research at Narnolia Financial Advisors told Moneycontrol.

Also, Sharma sees more opportunities in mid and smallcap space.

Most experts feel midcaps and smallcaps will outperform largecaps in the coming one year.

"As the bull market matures we will see more traction in small and midcap space and underperformance of the frontline stocks although they too will rise but at a much slower pace. We will see more such century hitters going ahead on the basis of bottom up approach rather than identifying stocks through top down approach," Umesh Mehta, Head of Research at Samco Securities said.

Mehta feels GIC Housing Finance is available at price below its book value. "Having good dividend yield and decent operating efficiencies, the stock will outperform the market as the bull market progresses."

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 29, 2020 02:08 pm

tags #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex

