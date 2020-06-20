App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2020 01:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ongoing rally may continue but upside seems limited to 10,500, deploy bull call ladder spread

The main objective of this strategy is to gain from time decay as the premiums are slightly higher in OTM strikes.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Nilesh Ramesh Jain

Markets regained control after pausing in the previous week where Nifty formed a bullish candle on the weekly scale. The Nifty index respected its rising trend line connecting all the lows starting with 7,511.

The immediate support of this rising trend line is currently placed around 9,800 levels. Now, as long as Nifty respects its rising trend line, we can expect the ongoing rally to continue.

Close

Although the immediate resistance of 61.8 percent retracement of the entire fall is placed at 10,450 levels which is still acting as an immediate hurdle. Above this, the upmove may extend further towards 10,600 levels.

related news

Nifty also reclaimed all its short term moving averages where major support of 100-DEMA is currently placed at 10,035 levels. The momentum indicators and oscillators are very well in the buy mode on a weekly scale which hints that bulls are tightening the grip and current pullback is likely to extend further.

The volatility index IndiaVIX fell by 3 percent and slipped below 30 levels. Due to the fall from higher levels, it has formed a Gravestone Doji candlestick pattern on the weekly scale which hints of some consolidation. It is hovering in the range of 26-35 from the past one month, which is giving comforts to the bulls.

Image21962020

In the coming week, we have F&O expiry for the June series. The options data indicates that the maximum open interest on the Put side is still placed at 9,500 strike. We have also seen fresh Put writing at 10,000 strike which has the second-highest open interest and is also likely to act as a major support in the coming week.

The maximum open interest on the Call side is placed at 10,500 strike followed by 11,000. So the overall Option data indicates that the bulls are having the upper hand and Nifty may trade in a broader range of 10,000-10,500.

Options trading strategy:

Based on the data, we believe the ongoing rally may continue further but upside seems to be capped near 10,500 levels. So, we are advising to initiate a zero-cost strategy called "bull call ladder spread" where one can buy 1 ATM Call option and sell 2 OTM Call options.

Buy 1 lot of Nifty 10,400 Call at 67
Sell 1 lot of Nifty 10,500 Call at 38
Sell 1 lot of Nifty 10,550 Call at 29
Lower Breakeven: 10,400

Upper Breakeven: 10,650

The main objective of this strategy is to gain from time decay as the premiums are slightly higher in OTM strikes. The total cost to initiate this strategy is zero as per the closing price on Friday. Hence, there won't be any loss of the premium even if the Nifty index doesn't move as expected. The maximum profit of 100 could be gained if Nifty expires in the range of 10,500-10,550 and the maximum loss would be unlimited if Nifty expires above 10,650.

Following is the payoff table:

Image31962020

Payoff graph:

Image41962020


The author is Derivative and Technical Analyst at Anand Rathi.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 20, 2020 01:48 pm

tags #Expert Columns #FuturesnOptions #Nifty #Sensex #Technicals

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Glenmark launches COVID-19 drug FabiFlu after DCGI nod

Coronavirus pandemic | Glenmark launches COVID-19 drug FabiFlu after DCGI nod

GSK in quest to be best, not first, in race for COVID-19 vaccine

GSK in quest to be best, not first, in race for COVID-19 vaccine

Beijing tests food, parcel couriers for coronavirus as city checks widen

Beijing tests food, parcel couriers for coronavirus as city checks widen

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.