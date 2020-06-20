Ongoing rally may continue but upside seems limited to 10,500, deploy bull call ladder spread

Nilesh Ramesh Jain

Markets regained control after pausing in the previous week where Nifty formed a bullish candle on the weekly scale. The Nifty index respected its rising trend line connecting all the lows starting with 7,511.

The immediate support of this rising trend line is currently placed around 9,800 levels. Now, as long as Nifty respects its rising trend line, we can expect the ongoing rally to continue.

Although the immediate resistance of 61.8 percent retracement of the entire fall is placed at 10,450 levels which is still acting as an immediate hurdle. Above this, the upmove may extend further towards 10,600 levels.

Nifty also reclaimed all its short term moving averages where major support of 100-DEMA is currently placed at 10,035 levels. The momentum indicators and oscillators are very well in the buy mode on a weekly scale which hints that bulls are tightening the grip and current pullback is likely to extend further.

The volatility index IndiaVIX fell by 3 percent and slipped below 30 levels. Due to the fall from higher levels, it has formed a Gravestone Doji candlestick pattern on the weekly scale which hints of some consolidation. It is hovering in the range of 26-35 from the past one month, which is giving comforts to the bulls.

In the coming week, we have F&O expiry for the June series. The options data indicates that the maximum open interest on the Put side is still placed at 9,500 strike. We have also seen fresh Put writing at 10,000 strike which has the second-highest open interest and is also likely to act as a major support in the coming week.

The maximum open interest on the Call side is placed at 10,500 strike followed by 11,000. So the overall Option data indicates that the bulls are having the upper hand and Nifty may trade in a broader range of 10,000-10,500.

Options trading strategy:

Based on the data, we believe the ongoing rally may continue further but upside seems to be capped near 10,500 levels. So, we are advising to initiate a zero-cost strategy called "bull call ladder spread" where one can buy 1 ATM Call option and sell 2 OTM Call options.

Buy 1 lot of Nifty 10,400 Call at 67Sell 1 lot of Nifty 10,500 Call at 38Sell 1 lot of Nifty 10,550 Call at 29Lower Breakeven: 10,400

Upper Breakeven: 10,650

The main objective of this strategy is to gain from time decay as the premiums are slightly higher in OTM strikes. The total cost to initiate this strategy is zero as per the closing price on Friday. Hence, there won't be any loss of the premium even if the Nifty index doesn't move as expected. The maximum profit of 100 could be gained if Nifty expires in the range of 10,500-10,550 and the maximum loss would be unlimited if Nifty expires above 10,650.

Following is the payoff table:

The author is Derivative and Technical Analyst at Anand Rathi.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.