PlusFinancial Times
ONGC shares jump 23% in December so far; brokerages expect 24% upside

The stock has been witnessing decent traction of late as positive COVID-19 vaccine developments are fuelling hopes of a quicker-than-previously-expected recovery in oil demand.

Nishant Kumar
December 14, 2020 / 12:04 PM IST
 
 
Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) jumped over 4 percent in the morning trade on BSE on December 14 and traded among the top gainers of the Sensex index.

The stock has been witnessing decent traction of late as positive COVID-19 vaccine developments are fuelling hopes of a quicker-than-previously-expected recovery in oil demand.

As of the previous session's close, the stock was up more than 23 percent on the BSE in the month of December.

Morgan Stanley has upgraded the stock, citing a higher probability of recovery in average selling prices, improved outlook on domestic production and upside in refining associates post closures.

The global financial services provider upgraded ONGC stock to ‘overweight’ from ‘equal-weight’ and raised its price target to Rs 115 from Rs 84.

Brokerage firm JM Financial has upgraded its FY22 PAT estimates for ONGC by 30 percent.

"We upgrade ONGC as tactical buy on rising crude price. ONGC is our preferred play due to its relatively better production growth visibility and higher leverage to crude price. ONGC could also benefit from potential deregulation/hike in domestic gas prices. Hence, we upgrade our target price for ONGC to Rs 120," JM Financial said.

The target price of Rs 120 is almost 24 percent up from the stock's closing price of the previous session at Rs 96.80 on BSE.

As per the brokerage firm, a Brent-linked sharp earnings upgrade and a reduction in P/E valuation discount to the historical average due to improving earnings visibility.

Shares of ONGC traded 3.20 percent up at Rs 99.90 on BSE at 1145 hours.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Nishant Kumar
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Oil and Natural Gas Corporation #ONGC
first published: Dec 14, 2020 12:04 pm

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

