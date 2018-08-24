ONGC gains 2%; UBS maintains buy with target Rs 245

Share price of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) added 2.3 percent intraday Friday as research house UBS maintained buy rating with a target of Rs 245 per share.

The company is deleveraging through the potential listing of OVL and non-core asset sales, said UBS.

There is an upside risk as stock currently discounting less than USD 50/bbl of net realisation.

It believes that strong earnings trajectory and potential of stake sales would be positive for the company.

At 10:40 hrs Oil and Natural Gas Corporation was quoting at Rs 174.20, up Rs 2.45, or 1.43 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 212.90 and 52-week low Rs 152.45 on 25 January, 2018 and 28 June, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 18.18 percent below its 52-week high and 14.27 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil