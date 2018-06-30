One Year of GST: Taxation impact on top 4 sectors of economy

Ankit Agarwal

On July 1, 2018, it will be a year since the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Heralded as India’s greatest tax reform, GST aims to free Indians from multiple taxes, setting the base for a unified common market — One Nation, One Tax, One Market.

Under GST, every minute detail of every item sold is being digitally uploaded in a central tax database for over eight million Indian businesses.

If we average minimum 120 invoices per business, it still means a billion records every month. This is a mammoth task which has proved both challenging as well as rewarding.

The challenges have ranged from infrastructure (complicated compliance, tax slab revisions or last-minute timeline alterations) to psychological. India is not a DIY (do-it-yourself) economy. Especially, when it comes to taxation. Evasion is easier than compliance.

As on April 2018, the GST collection crossed 1 trillion. Total assesses stood at 8.71 million and the total returns filed were around 6.04 million. Total GST compensation to the states for FY18 has been 478440 million.

That is a healthy benchmark to start the next year in. This is a win for India and now that the tax regime has stabilized, it’s time to look ahead and continue the technology innovation and behavioral changes that further help in realizing the One Nation, One Tax dream.

Sectoral impact of GST

IT/ITes

Earlier, the IT industry was paying 15 percent service tax as opposed to 18 percent after the imposition of GST, leading to an immediate increase in the cost of implementation. But, it will definitely have a positive impact in the long-term.

Factors like no GST on exports, and removal of tax cascading will bring the cost down and an increase in the overall benefits of the IT sector.

Automobile

The GST has subsumed almost all the taxes — excise, VAT, sales tax, road tax, motor vehicle tax, registration duty. Overall, the GST impact on the automobile industry is less than the previous tax scheme due to the lowered tax scenario.

Logistics

After the GST rollout, India successfully jumped 19 positions (35th from 54th) in the Logistics Performance Index (LPI). The implementation of e-way bills was also a bold move.

After a wobbly start, the second innings of e-way bill system implementation has been successful. Physical check posts have been removed from the states, thereby reducing the transit time and increasing the revenue per vehicle.

BFSI

Though the tax increased from 15 percent to 18 percent, a major advantage of GST on financial services has a reduction in the number of indirect taxes.

It integrates different taxes and ensures that the tax burden is fairly divided between different entities involved in the system.

The author is Managing Director, Alankit Limited. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.