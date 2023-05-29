One big lesson Bill Ackman has drawn from Hindenburg’s takedown of Icahn Enterprises

For the system to continue to work for Icahn, there must be continued confidence in Icahn and $IEP, pointed out Bill Ackman.

Investment research firm Hindenburg Research’s report on activist investor Carl Icahn’s Icahn Enterprises (IEP) offers many interesting lessons, billionaire investor Bill Ackman has said.

One of them is how a controlling shareholder of a company who has a small float and pays a large dividend can cause the firm to trade at a large premium to intrinsic value, the founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management tweeted.

After the American short-seller came out with “Icahn Enterprises: The Corporate Raider Throwing Stones From His Own Glass House” report on May 2, IEP has tanked 60 percent. Carl Icahn's net worth fell by $15 billion within three weeks of the report coming out. IEP is trading at around $20, a steep fall from the pre-report $50 levels

The report came a few months after Hindenburg Research in late January accused India's Adani group of irregularities and stock manipulation, triggering a rout in companies shares. The group has denied the charges.

In its Icahn Enterprises report, Hindenburg has said IEP’s units were inflated by more than 75 percent. The units' value looked inflated because it traded at a 218 percent premium to its last reported net asset value (NAV), “vastly higher than comparable”; and “clear evidence of inflated valuation marks for IEP’s less liquid and private assets”, it said.

And, one of the reasons that it is trading at a premium to its NAV is its large dividend yield. According to Hindenburg, IEP’s dividend yield is 15.8 percent, the highest dividend yield of any US large-cap company. The next closest dividend yield is 9.9 percent.

Ackman elaborated on how this high dividend yield and premium NAV is used to create liquidity for the controlling shareholder “by enabling him to access margin loans secured by overvalued shares that can be used to fund investments”.

Vicious cycle

He said the yield is not supported by operating cash flows. “The yield is generated by returning capital to outside shareholders, which is in turn funded by the company selling stock to investors,” he said in a long Twitter post on May 25.

“This system has worked for a considerable period of time, but it is highly dependent on the maintenance of the premium and the placidity of Icahn's margin lender(s).”

Icahn also seems highly dependent on the stock for his funds because the “shares also purportedly represent 85%+ of his net worth”, the post said.

For the system to continue to work for Icahn, there must be continued confidence in Icahn and IEP, Ackman said.

But, the “system has been outed by @HindenburgRes”.

“Transparency is not the friend of $IEP having caused a more than 50% decline in the shares, which has caused Icahn to post more shares, now more than 65% of his holdings. Further declines over the last several days will likely require additional postings,” wrote Ackman.

Despite the decline, $IEP still trades at a 50%+ premium to its NAV. “Its performance history and governance structure do not justify a premium; rather they suggest that a large discount to NAV would be appropriate,” Ackman said.

“Icahn's margin lender(s) must be extremely concerned with the situation, particularly in light of the recent involvement of the @TheJusticeDept, which will also likely be investigating the lenders' involvement in the situation. There is likely more than one margin lender involved here because of the very large size of the loan and the risk limits that margin lenders have,” he added.

Storm clouds

Ackman said the situation with IEP reminded him of Archegos Capital Management’s incident, when the family office had to sell stock to meet margin calls. But in that “the swap counterparties were comforted by each having relatively smaller exposures to the situation”, he said, adding that the IEP situation may be more chaotic.

“The problem is that multiple lenders make for a more chaotic situation. All it takes is for one lender to break ranks and liquidate shares or attempt to hedge, before the house comes falling down. Here, the patsy is the last lender to liquidate,” wrote Ackman.

Ackman signed off the post with a disclaimer: “We are neither long or short. Just watching from a distance”.