MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

On Union Budget 2021 day, Rupee opens at 72.87 per dollar

The local factors along with US fiscal stimulus uncertainty will continue to keep USDINR broadly in between 72.50-73.50, says Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Moneycontrol News
February 01, 2021 / 10:16 AM IST

Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Monday. It opened 8 paise higher at 72.87 per dollar against Friday's close of 72.95, with buying seen in the domestic equity market ahead of Union Budget 2021.

On January 29, the rupee ended higher at 72.95 against Thursday's close of 73.04.

At 10:05 IST, the Sensex was up 422.60 points or 0.91% at 46708.37, and the Nifty was up 102.50 points or 0.75% at 13737.10.

"The volatility in FX will increase as there is an event risk ahead of budget and RBI policy. As long coronavirus risk prevails, it is obvious that fiscal deficit for the current year will widen, and overall the budget has to be expansionary," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

"In absence of additional growth measure, a knee jerk reaction can be negative on rupee. But there are IPOs lined up for subscriptions which can attract FII participation so until the USDINR spot remains below 73.50, it will continue to be bearish. The local factors along with US fiscal stimulus uncertainty will continue to keep USDINR broadly in between 72.50-73.50," he added.

Close

Related stories

The safe-haven dollar found support at the start of a new week with traders remaining wary amid the battle on Wall Street between hedge funds and retail investors.

Oil prices edged higher on Monday after a weak start, holding on to the past three months of gains, although patchy coronavirus vaccine rollouts, new infections and the discovery of new variants are keeping a lid on prices.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Rupee
first published: Feb 1, 2021 10:00 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.