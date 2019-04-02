On the charts | Nifty and Next 50's monthly returns show a whopper return in March

Next 50 is flat for 2019 and was a negative 9 percent in 2018.
Deepak Shenoy
Capitalmind
Nifty ended the financial year well with a 7 percent gain and a solid move on the index.
This time the Next 50 also rallied more than 6 percent.
What’s next? Another 10 percent rally?
Markets are mad. But we need to be really careful about them – there is no real need to panic buy in advance. But given the euphoria around elections, the sentiment that’s driving markets up will provide a good fillip to your portfolios as well. The rising tide that lifts all boats.
This time though it doesn’t seem lousy. Next 50 is flat for 2019 and was a negative 9 percent in 2018. So there’s enough room for a move up as well.
It’s just that the Nifty looks like it’s heading for the moon and the stars if it’s not there already. Markets can be irrational for a long time, though, so no reason to act in a panic either in buying or in selling.
Let’s hope we don’t get a big red box this year!The author is CEO and founder at Capitalmind.
The article first appeared on Capitalmind. It has been reproduced with permission. You can read the original article here.