On the charts | Nifty and Next 50's monthly returns show a whopper return in March

Nifty ended the financial year well with a 7 percent gain and a solid move on the index.

This time the Next 50 also rallied more than 6 percent.

What’s next? Another 10 percent rally?

Markets are mad. But we need to be really careful about them – there is no real need to panic buy in advance. But given the euphoria around elections, the sentiment that’s driving markets up will provide a good fillip to your portfolios as well. The rising tide that lifts all boats.

This time though it doesn’t seem lousy. Next 50 is flat for 2019 and was a negative 9 percent in 2018. So there’s enough room for a move up as well.

It’s just that the Nifty looks like it’s heading for the moon and the stars if it’s not there already. Markets can be irrational for a long time, though, so no reason to act in a panic either in buying or in selling.

Let’s hope we don’t get a big red box this year!