On Anuj’s radar | Bank Nifty now a ‘sell on rally’, leadership with IT and metals

Representative Image

A bullish trend in global market appears to be of little cheer to bulls in India, with the market here falling on its own cues this month. The much-maligned IT sector suddenly is back in favour with investors, while the high-flying banking sector has lost steam for the time being.

Even a strong set of third quarter numbers from HDFC Bank has failed to put wind in Bank Nifty’s sails. The Bank Nifty outlook is currently a 'sell on rally' and Fin Nifty expiry may have an impact on the market.

The market's leadership has now shifted towards IT and metals sectors.

On technical charts, a cause for bulls to worry is that the Nifty has once again fallen from its 20 daily exponential moving average. The Nifty outlook shows that the 10 DEMA is at 17,980 and has decreased to 17,958 today. Similarly, the 20 DEMA is at 18,090 and has decreased to 18,077. The 50 DEMA is at 18,115 and has decreased to 18,103 today.

HDFC Bank's reaction to its numbers was disappointing and ICICI Bank is currently Rs 40 away from its 200 DMA, seen to be a strong near-term support level.

Overall, the Indian market is showing signs of weakness in the bank and financial sectors, while the IT and metals sectors are performing relatively better. The Nifty and Bank Nifty indices have both fallen from their moving averages, suggesting a bearish trend in the market. Traders should exercise caution and consider their strategies carefully.