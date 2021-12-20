Omicron triggers a sell-off, Sensex falls most on a day since April

Indian stock markets fell prey to a bloodbath for the second session in a row on December 20 as investors fretted that a rapid rise in cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 could undermine a global economic recovery.

The BSE Sensex posted its biggest decline in more than eight months with hawkish pronouncements by central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, fuelling the drop. The Fed announced more reductions in bond buying, to end by March, and hinted at interest rate increases next year.

The Sensex corrected 1,879.06 points, the biggest intraday fall since April 12, when the index plummeted 1,897.88 points amid the second wave of COVID-19. Nearly Rs 9 lakh crore of investors' wealth was wiped out during the day.

At 2:21 pm, the index had dropped 1,407.60 points, or 2.47 percent, at 55,604.14, and the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty50 had fallen 442.30 points, or 2.60 percent, to 16,542.90.

The recovery from the day's low could be due to short-covering and value- buying in beaten-down stocks. Experts say long-term market fundamentals are intact and concerns like Omicron are short-term in nature.

Asia, Europe

Asian peers corrected 1-2 percent after China, the world's second-largest economy, reduced its benchmark lending rate for the first time since April 2020. European markets plunged with Germany's DAX, Britain's FTSE and France's CAC indices falling around 2 percent.

A rapid increase in Omicron cases has prompted governments in Europe to enforce strict measures across the continent to curb the variant’s spread ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

In India, benchmark indices have corrected more than 11 percent from the record highs touched on October 19.

"Indian equity markets are witnessing a sharp correction on the back of rising worries of Omicron, hawkish global central banks, and most importantly relentless selling by FIIs. We are seeing the first meaningful correction in the current bull run and this correction has completed more than 10 percent from highs. However, we are in a structural bull run where every correction is a great buying opportunity," said Parth Nyati, founder of Tradingo.

Bounce-back and worst-case scenarios

Technically, Nyati says 16,700-16,400 is the first strong demand zone where one can expect a strong bounce-back while 16,200-16,000 should be the worst-case scenario.

"On the upside, 17,000 will be immediate resistance while 17,250 will be a critical hurdle; above this, we can expect a massive short-covering rally," Nyati said.

About 2,669 shares declined and 537 shares advanced on the BSE. On the NSE, nearly 11 shares declined for every share rising. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices fell nearly 4 percent each.

All sectoral indices reeled under selling pressure. The Nifty Bank, Auto, Financial Services, Metal and Oil & Gas indices were down 3-4 percent, followed by Fast Moving Consumer Goods (down 1.2 percent), Information Technology (down 2 percent), and Pharma (down 0.6 percent).

