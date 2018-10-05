App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 09:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OMCs tank over 20% as they absorb petrol price cut

Jaitley said the Centre will bear the burden of Rs 1.5 per litre, while oil marketing companies (OMCs) will absorb another Re 1 in cost, bringing the total benefit to consumers to Rs 2.5

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) opened 20-30 percent lower in the on October 5 as the government asked them to absorb Rs 1 per litre of the Rs 2.5 cut Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced on October 4.

Indian Oil was quoting at Rs 114.5, down 19 percent from the previous close, HPCL was down 23 percent, quoting at Rs 170 at 0921 hours. Bharat Petroleum was also down by 24 percent, quoting at Rs 254.

The government cut fuel prices by Rs 2.5, bowing to the demands of the general public. The announcement brought some respite as petrol and diesel had touched record highs across India.

Jaitley said the Centre will bear the burden of Rs 1.5 per litre, while oil marketing companies (OMCs) will absorb another Re 1 in cost, bringing the total benefit to consumers at Rs 2.5.

After the announcement, the OMCs tanked in the closing trade on October 4 as well. Shares of Oil marketing companies plunged up to 20 percent. They also touched their 52-week low in the process.
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 09:34 am

tags #Business #markets #OMCs #Sensex #stocks

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.