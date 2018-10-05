OMCs tank over 20% as they absorb petrol price cut

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) opened 20-30 percent lower in the on October 5 as the government asked them to absorb Rs 1 per litre of the Rs 2.5 cut Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced on October 4.

Indian Oil was quoting at Rs 114.5, down 19 percent from the previous close, HPCL was down 23 percent, quoting at Rs 170 at 0921 hours. Bharat Petroleum was also down by 24 percent, quoting at Rs 254.

The government cut fuel prices by Rs 2.5, bowing to the demands of the general public. The announcement brought some respite as petrol and diesel had touched record highs across India.

Jaitley said the Centre will bear the burden of Rs 1.5 per litre, while oil marketing companies (OMCs) will absorb another Re 1 in cost, bringing the total benefit to consumers at Rs 2.5.

After the announcement, the OMCs tanked in the closing trade on October 4 as well. Shares of Oil marketing companies plunged up to 20 percent. They also touched their 52-week low in the process.