App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 21, 2019 08:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OMCs rally 19-30% in 1 month; CLSA turns cautious on IOC, BPCL & HPCL

With valuations at a premium to the global peer average as well as history, the refining environment is expected to stay weak, and limited room for incremental reform, we do not expect the 2014 template to play out and retain sell rating on IOC, BPCL & HPCL, CLSA said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

CLSA turned cautious on oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation that rallied 19-30 percent in the last one month and 12-18 percent so far in 2019.

The global investment bank reiterates its sell call on IOC, BPCL, as well as HPCL as India OMCs are among the world’s most expensive refiners, and a steady rise in crude oil prices will not augur well for these firms.

BPCL rose 19 percent while IOC and HPCL rallied about 31 percent each from February 20 closing, data showed. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, IOC rose 18.2 percent, HPCL gained 14.7 percent, and BPCL was up by 12 percent.

“Hopes of a stable government after the May 2019 elections and the potential of a strong 4Q helped by record marketing margins have driven a 22-35 percent rally in IOC, BPCL, and HPCL the last month,” CLSA said in a report.

related news

The rally has made BPCL the most expensive refiner in the world on EV/EBITDA with IOC & HPCL also ranking high on that list. At 1-std. above average, they are building margin surprise hopes, which may not play out, cautioned the global investment bank.

The report further added that expensive valuations, normalisation of marketing margins and refining capacity surge limit any material upside on OMCs, and 2014 election period like returns will not repeat, it said.

2014 election template will not work in 2019:

IOC, BPCL, and HPCL rose 60-90 percent in the six-month run-up to the 2014 national elections and then an additional 5-50 percent in the 12 months after the new government was formed.

Can we say a repeat could happen in 2019? Well, CLSA is not very confident that a similar scenario could pan out in 2019 as well.

“Some investors expect similar this time as well as a stable government after May 2019. However, we disagree. The 2014 rally started from depressed valuations, fuelled by big reforms in diesel and LPG subsidies as well as a very strong refining environment,” explains the global investment bank.

“With valuations at a premium to the global peer average as well as history, the refining environment is expected to stay weak, and limited room for incremental reform, we do not expect the 2014 template to play out and retain SELL ratings on IOC, BPCL & HPCL,” it said.

Macro may worsen from 1QFY20:

Current record marketing margins for petrol and diesel should be seen as compensation for depressed margins in 3Q and also as the pre-emptive buffer to eliminate the need for price hikes in the run-up to national elections.

The rise in the Brent crude price to $68 to 70/bbl should normalise marketing margins on diesel and petrol to the long-term averages even if depressed product spreads continue and no retail price cuts are made.

Continued production cuts by OPEC+ led by Saudi Arabia & declines in Venezuela should pull down inventory to near the 5-year average and possibly push up Brent crude to over $70/bbl in the coming weeks.

Asian GRMs are near 10-year lows and we see chances of the current depressed GRM environment continuing as the 18-month period of Sep 2018-Mar 2020 may see a massive c.3.5mbpd of new capacity come online.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Mar 21, 2019 08:00 am

tags #Market Edge

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Manmarziyaan was A Good Crossover Even for Anurag Kashyap, Says Taapse ...

Holi 2019: 5 Bollywood Films That Will Not Remain Same Without Festiva ...

Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota Movie Review: Experimental Throwback to Superh ...

New Zealand Bans Sale of Assault, Semi-Automatic Rifles Days After Chr ...

Indian-American Neomi Rao Sworn in as Judge of Powerful US Court, Repl ...

Owner of Florida’s Swami Pancake Franchise in the Dock for Sexually ...

Feud With Dead Rival and Rants at Aide’s Husband: Donald Trump’s B ...

American Stabs Japanese Wife to Death in Tokyo Court During Heated Div ...

Eat, Slurp, Relish | Treat Yourself With These Holi Recipes

1 crore jobs lost while Modi was busy marketing himself: Rahul Gandhi

IT sector generated 8.73 lakh jobs in 5 years; Congress spreading fals ...

Brexit delayed: British PM May requests three-month extension

Chasing youth vote, political parties blitz smartphones with political ...

Nirav Modi likely to be held in separate cell in prison

Global Markets: Dovish Fed shift lifts Asian shares, dollar nurses los ...

Oil eases from four-month high on global growth worries

These 12 stocks have rallied more than 50% since last Holi

Over 300 stocks in BSE500 outperformed Sensex in the last 1 month

In Karnataka's Mandya, stardom may hijack campaign as Sumalatha, Nikhi ...

Arun Jaitley compares NDA govt's economy report card with UPA's in blo ...

Akshay Kumar on playing a sikh warrior in Kesari: ‘Not many actors g ...

Huawei Mate X first impressions: The future of smartphone unfolds (and ...

Jet Airways crisis: Lenders to make every effort to keep cash-strapped ...

US 2020 presidential race: Democratic hopefuls begin laying groundwork ...

Invisible Women, Visible Work: P Sainath's photos document the labour ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

High-jumper Tejaswin Shankar dropped from Asian Athletics Championship ...

Kesari Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's film promises a lot but crumbles a ...

Salman Khan: Education is important but the Pulwama attacker was on th ...

First look! Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan ooze love for Imtiaz Ali's ...

Holi Wishes 2019: Images, greetings, Whatsapp and Facebook messages fo ...

Stranger Things season 3 trailer: Mike and his gang feel the pangs of ...

Salman Khan questions Priyanka Chopra's need for Bumble, the dating ap ...

Deepika Padukone wants to star in Titanic opposite Leonardo DiCaprio

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood trailer: Quentin Tarantino’s retro sty ...

Porsche 911 GT2 RS shatters lap record at the Buddh International Circ ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.