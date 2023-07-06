OMC stocks run like a shot: Fundraising plan triggers buying in HPCL, BPCL and IOCL

Shares of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have surged lately as fund raising plans of the companies have enthused investors.

Over the past one month, shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) have risen 10-16 percent and around 18-33 percent during the past three months.

IOCL said on July 4 that its board of directors is scheduled to meet on July 7 to consider fund raising through right issues to meet the capital expenditure plan for its various projects. Meanwhile, BPCL’s board of directors approved on June 28, a proposal for raising capital upto an amount not exceeding Rs 18,000 crore through rights issue.

There is an expectation that HPCL will also come up with a proposal for an equity issue. The company is said to be looking at a preferential share allotment to the government.

Fitch Ratings predicts that most Indian oil and gas companies rated by them will continue to have high capital expenditure. The recent announcements by BPCL and IOCL, two of India's major state-owned OMCs, to raise equity capital are expected to boost their spending on capital projects and enhance the credibility of their plans to reduce emissions, as per the global rating agency.

As part of the budget in February 2023, the government announced an allocation of Rs 30,000 crore (approximately $3.7 billion) for capital support to the OMCs. Fitch Ratings believes that the equity injection aligns with these plans.

Fitch Ratings expects Indian OMCs to turn profitable in FY24 as crude oil prices decline to the estimation of around $78.8 per barrel. This follows significant losses in FY23 due to high crude prices and unchanged retail fuel prices.

