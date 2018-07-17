OMC, airline stocks soar as crude prices fall for second day

Shares of oil marketing companies as well as aviation companies soared on Tuesday on the back of falling crude oil prices.

OMCs such as Indian Oil, HPCL and BPCL gained 3-6 percent, while airline stocks such as Jet Airways, SpiceJet and InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) too rose 3-4 percent. Reduced crude implies cheaper fuel cost for airline companies, which in turn will impact their profitability.

Oil prices fell for a second day on Tuesday as worries about possible disruptions to supply eased and as investors focused on potential damage to global growth from the festering Sino-US trade spat.

Brent crude futures had dropped 12 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $71.72 a barrel by 0614 GMT after spending most of the day in positive territory. They fell 4.6 percent on Monday, at one point touching their lowest since mid-April.

US West Texas Intermediate futures were down 17 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $67.89. They declined 4.2 percent on Monday.

“It is growth fears all around and more about concerns that ... trade worries will come back and bite,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.

“(Oil trading) volumes are abysmal and there is very little commitment at current levels.”