App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 12:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OMC, airline stocks soar as crude prices fall for second day

Oil prices fell for a second day on Tuesday as worries about possible disruptions to supply eased and as investors focused on potential damage to global growth from the festering Sino-US trade spat.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Shares of oil marketing companies as well as aviation companies soared on Tuesday on the back of falling crude oil prices.

OMCs such as Indian Oil, HPCL and BPCL gained 3-6 percent, while airline stocks such as Jet Airways, SpiceJet and InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) too rose 3-4 percent. Reduced crude implies cheaper fuel cost for airline companies, which in turn will impact their profitability.

Oil prices fell for a second day on Tuesday as worries about possible disruptions to supply eased and as investors focused on potential damage to global growth from the festering Sino-US trade spat.

Brent crude futures had dropped 12 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $71.72 a barrel by 0614 GMT after spending most of the day in positive territory. They fell 4.6 percent on Monday, at one point touching their lowest since mid-April.

US West Texas Intermediate futures were down 17 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $67.89. They declined 4.2 percent on Monday.

“It is growth fears all around and more about concerns that ... trade worries will come back and bite,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.

“(Oil trading) volumes are abysmal and there is very little commitment at current levels.”
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 12:41 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.