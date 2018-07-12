App
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 10:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Omaxe rises 2% as Co to reconstruct multi-level car parking at Delhi

The lease period is 99 years, while construction period is 3 years.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Omaxe rose 2.3 percent intraday Thursday as company executed a concession agreement with North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The company has executed a concession agreement for the redevelopment/reconstruction of multi- level car parking at Gandhi Maidan, Delhi.

The land area is 4.6 acres and area to be constructed is around 10,65,966 square feet.

The lease period is 99 years, while construction period is 3 years.

At 10:18 hrs Omaxe was quoting at Rs 226.25, up Rs 4.65, or 2.10 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 235.15 and 52-week low Rs 192.80 on 10 January, 2018 and 08 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 4.13 percent below its 52-week high and 16.93 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 10:34 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

