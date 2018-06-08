App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Omax Autos gains 5% on board approval to double existing capacity

The proposed capacity addition is to be done in next 2-3 years, in phases with an investment of Rs 100 crore to Rs 120 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Omax Autos gained 5 percent in the opening trade on Friday as company approved to double its existing capacity.

The company approved the proposal for diversification and expansion of existing capacity for manufacturing products and equipment supplied to railways.

The company has existing manufacturing capacity of around 4,800 tonnes per annum of steel into various parts and equipment required by the railways.

The proposed capacity addition is to be done in next 2-3 years, in phases with an investment of Rs 100 crore to Rs 120 crore.

The proposed investment is to be funded by realisation from disposal of existing surplus assets, internal accruals and external borrowings.

omax

At 09:30 hrs Omax Autos was quoting at Rs 151, up Rs 4.40, or 3 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 09:34 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.