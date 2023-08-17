Olectra, JBM Auto and others hope of order-book boost under PM-eBus Sewa

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said highlighted that the scheme is designed to sustain bus operations for a decade.

Bus makers such as Olectra Greentech and JBM Auto were trading almost a percent higher on August 17 afternoon, a day after the Union Cabinet gave the nod to Rs 57,613-crore PM-eBus Sewa plan in a big push for cleaner public transport in cities.

Under the PM-eBus Sewa scheme around 10,000 new electric buses will be deployed in 100 cities to boost EV adoption, reduce dependence on fossil fuel and decarbonise urban transport.

Ashok Leyland, Olectra Greentech, JBM Auto, Tata Motors and Eicher Motors are the prominent bus manufacturers in the country.

Goldman Sachs said the scheme would augment the already robust order backlog for bus companies as it reiterated “buy” rating on Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 710. It also stuck to the “buy” call on Ashok Leyland, with the target at Rs 230 a share.

JBM Auto's management said more than 3 lakh people will benefit from the scheme. "The company is already well-equipped with 20,000 electric bus manufacturing capacity for order execution and will plan capex according to demand", it added. JBM has an orderbook of 5,000 electric buses.

The public-private-partnership (PPP) scheme will allow private sector entities to play a crucial role in funding, acquiring, operating and upkeep of buses. The Centre will allocate Rs 20,000 crore, while the state governments will provide the rest of the funding.

Brokerage firm HSBC Securities said that freight demand remains buoyant and commercial vehicle demand should follow increases in capacity utilisation. The analysts at the firm also expect original equipment manufacturers’ profitability to remain stable.

PM-eBus Sewa was designed to sustain bus operations for a decade, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said while announcing the scheme.

The projected budget is anticipated to be utilised by the year 2027. The government will select the cities through a competitive challenge model to implement electric bus services.

A CNBC-TV18 report said the government was looking to accelerate the adoption of EVs through battery swapping to make electric transport accessible.

At 2.03 pm, Olectra Greentech was trading at Rs 1,237 on the National Stock Exchange, 1.2 percent higher from the previous close, while JBM Auto was up 0.8 percent at Rs 1,454.95.

