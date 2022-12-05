 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil up 3% on OPEC+ output plans and price cap on Russian crude

Reuters
Dec 05, 2022 / 07:22 PM IST

Brent Crude futures were up $2.53, or 3%, at $88.10 a barrel by 1330 GMT. WTI crude futures gained $2.40, or 3%, to $82.38.

Oil prices rose 3% on Monday after OPEC+ nations held their output targets steady ahead of a European Union ban and the start of a G7 price cap on Russian crude.

At the same time, in a positive sign for fuel demand in the world's top oil importer, more Chinese cities eased COVID-19 curbs over the weekend.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, together called OPEC+, agreed on Sunday to stick to their October plan to cut output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) from November through 2023.

"The decision ... is not a surprise, given the uncertainty in the market over the impact of the Dec. 5 EU Russia crude oil import ban and the G7 price cap," said Ann-Louise Hittle, vice president of consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

"In addition, the producers' group faces downside risk from the potential for weakening global economic growth and China's zero Covid policy."