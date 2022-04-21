Oil traders taking advantage of weak global cues: Peter McGuire of XM Australia

Representative image

'Volatility continues in the crude oil prices due to commodity traders taking advantage of the prevailing global issues including OPEC production, Russia-Ukraine war, and IMF's economic forecast,' Peter McGuire of XM Australia said in an interaction with CNBC-TV18 on April 20.

Oil prices rebounded on April 20 after falling over 5 percent in volatile trading on April 19, owing to International Monetary Fund cutting its global growth forecast by nearly a full percentage point.

McGuire expects a further uptick in the Dollar index due to the hawkish stance of the Federal Reserve. He added that the anticipated 75-basis-point rate hike would rattle the markets, further pushing the US Dollar index.

The dollar surged to a 20-year high against the Japanese yen on April 19, underpinned by the divergence in monetary policy between a Federal Reserve determined to keep a lid on soaring inflation and a Bank of Japan that has kept interest rates ultra-low.

The greenback hit 128.97 yen, the highest since May 2002. It was last up 1.5 percent at 128.94 yen. The dollar has risen 5.9 percent on the yen so far this month, on pace for the largest monthly percentage rise since 2016.

The BOJ has again offered to buy unlimited amounts of Japanese government bonds to check the rise in Japanese 10-year yields, which were butting against its 0.25 percent tolerance ceiling.

The IMF on April 19 downgraded the outlook for the world economy this year and next, blaming Russia's war in Ukraine for disrupting global commerce.

The 190-country lender cut its forecast for global growth to 3.6 percent this year, a steep falloff from 6.1 percent last year and from the 4.4 percent growth it had expected for 2022 back in January. It also said it expects the world economy to grow 3.6 percent again next year, slightly slower than the 3.8 percent it forecast in January.

The war and the darkening outlook came just as the global economy appeared to be shaking off the impact of the highly infectious omicron variant.





