App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 08:04 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil stutters at over four-month low on rising US supply, demand fears

Front-month Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $60.50 at 0108 GMT. That was 13 cents, or 0.2%, below last session's close.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Oil prices on Tuesday hovered around their lowest levels since January as markets remain under pressure from rising U.S. supply and stalling demand amid an economic slowdown.

Front-month Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $60.50 at 0108 GMT. That was 13 cents, or 0.2%, below last session's close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $51.62 per barrel, 6 cents, or 0.1%, below their last settlement.

Close

Brent and WTI on Wednesday hit their lowest levels since January, at $59.45 and $50.60 per barrel respectively, amid a surge in U.S. crude inventories and record production, and as a global economic slowdown was starting to hit energy demand.

related news

U.S. crude oil production rose to a record 124.4 million barrels per day (bpd) in the week to May 31, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday, an increase of 1.63 million bpd since May 2018.

Amid surging output, U.S. commercial crude oil inventories surged by 6.8 million in week to May 31, to 483.26 million barrels, their highest levels since July 2017.

"Rising U.S. production is more than offsetting the efforts from the OPEC+ and if we add the negative effect a trade war could have on energy demand the result is lower prices," said Alfonso Esparza,Â senior analyst at futures brokerage OANDA.

The Middle East-dominated producer club of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as well as some non-affiliated producers including Russia, known as OPEC+, have been withholding oil supply since the start of the year to prop up the market.

With supply ample despite the OPEC-led cuts, much will depend on demand.

Global economic growth took a dip late last year but started to recover in early 2019, but analysts now warn that growth is threatened again.

"Recent data suggests the nascent recovery has stalled amid trade tensions and a double dip is likely," Morgan Stanley said.

The U.S. bank said it expected this downturn to lead to "the lowest growth rate since global financial crisis" of 2008/2009.

"We see trade tensions spilling over via direct linkages such as trade, commodities and tourism, and indirect linkages such as tighter financial conditions weakening private sector sentiment and spending," Morgan Stanley said.
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 07:56 am

tags #Commodities

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.