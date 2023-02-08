 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Oil steady on subdued dollar, traders await more inventory data

Reuters
Feb 08, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST

Brent crude futures rose by one cent to $83.70 a barrel at 0405 GMT, after gaining 3.3% in the previous session.

Oil

Oil prices were little changed on Wednesday amid subdued movements in the dollar, and as investors waited for more inventory data for more clues on demand trends.

Brent crude futures rose by one cent to $83.70 a barrel at 0405 GMT, after gaining 3.3% in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed by 15 cents to $77.29, after jumping 4.1% in the previous session.

Oil benchmarks are expected to retain support after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish on interest rates than markets had expected, while the latest data showed U.S. crude inventories fell despite earlier expectations of a climb.