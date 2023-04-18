 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil steady as markets look ahead to China GDP data

Reuters
Apr 18, 2023 / 06:02 AM IST

Brent crude was flat at $84.76 a barrel at 0004 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate was up 5 cents at $80.88 a barrel.

Oil prices held steady in early trading on Tuesday after falling 2% in the previous session, with markets awaiting the release of economic data in China, looking for signs of economic recovery and growth to offset weakening demand elsewhere.

Prices dropped on Monday as the dollar strengthened on expectations of a possible May interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve that could dampen economic recovery hopes.

China will release gross domestic product (GDP) data at 0200 GMT, with retail sales and industrial production data also due later in the day.