Oil steadies as US crude draw offset by Russian supplies, stronger dollar

Reuters
Mar 30, 2023 / 06:23 AM IST

Brent crude futures were unchanged at $78.28 a barrel at 0020 GMT. West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude fell 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $72.91 a barrel.

Oil steadied in early Asian trade on Thursday as a surprise draw in U.S. crude oil stockpiles that supported prices was offset by a smaller-than-expected cut to Russian supplies and stronger dollar.

Helping to support prices, U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell unexpectedly last week as refineries ramped up production after maintenance season and imports fell to a two-year low, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. [EIA/S]

Crude inventories fell by 7.5 million barrels in the week to March 24 to 473.7 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 100,000-barrel rise.