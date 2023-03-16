 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil slumps nearly 5% to lowest in more than a year as banking fears mount

Reuters
Mar 16, 2023 / 05:56 AM IST

Crude recovered some of its earlier losses along with benchmark equity indexes after Swiss regulators pledged a liquidity lifeline to Credit Suisse, which had earlier seen shares fall as much as 30%.

Oil prices plunged by nearly 5% on Wednesday to settle at the lowest levels in more than a year on concerns that a crisis of confidence in the banking sector could trigger a recession and cut demand.

Both crude benchmarks hit their lowest levels since December 2021 and have fallen for three straight days.

Brent crude settled down $3.76, or 4.9% lower, at $73.69 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) closed down $3.72, or 5.2% lower, at $67.61.