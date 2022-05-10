English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Oil slips further on demand, financial market worries

    Brent crude fell 36 cents, or 0.3%, to $105.58 at 0009 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 23 cents, or 0.2%, to $102.86 a barrel. Prices dropped over $1 earlier in the session but pared their losses. Both contracts are still up about 35% so far this year.

    Reuters
    May 10, 2022 / 06:30 AM IST
    Representative image (Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg)

    Representative image (Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg)

    Oil prices edged lower in early Asian trade on Tuesday, adding to a 6% slump in the previous session, as coronavirus lockdowns in top oil importer China and potential economic ructions in Europe fed worries about the demand outlook.

    Brent crude fell 36 cents, or 0.3%, to $105.58 at 0009 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 23 cents, or 0.2%, to $102.86 a barrel. Prices dropped over $1 earlier in the session but pared their losses. Both contracts are still up about 35% so far this year.

    Financial markets are heeding concerns that further curtailing Russian oil imports following the nation's invasion of Ukraine could push some European nations into economic distress.

    Last week, the European Commission proposed a phased embargo on Russian oil, boosting Brent and WTI prices for a second straight week. The proposal needs a unanimous vote by EU members this week to pass.

    A halt to Russian gas supplies to Germany would trigger a deep recession and cost half a million jobs, a senior economist said in an interview published on Tuesday.

    Close

    Related stories

    The country's officials are quietly preparing for any sudden halt in Russian gas supplies with an emergency package that could include taking control of critical firms, Reuters reported.

    Hungary has also restated its position that it will not accept a new round of proposed sanctions on Russia until its concerns are addressed.

    Global financial markets have also been spooked by concerns over interest rate hikes and recession worries as tighter and wider COVID-19 lockdowns in China led to slower export growth in the world's No. 2 economy in April.

    Crude imports by China in the first four months of 2022 fell 4.8% from a year ago, but April imports were up nearly 7%.

    Wall Street stock indexes fell on Monday and the dollar hit a two-decade high, making oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #brent #Commodities #crude #markets #oil #OPEC
    first published: May 10, 2022 06:30 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.