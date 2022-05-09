English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Oil slips as investors eye EU vote on Russian oil ban

    Brent crude dropped 67 cents, or 0.6%, to $111.72 a barrel by 0002 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $109.02 a barrel, down 75 cents, or 0.7%.

    Reuters
    May 09, 2022 / 06:11 AM IST
    Representative image (Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg)

    Representative image (Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg)

    Oil prices slipped in early Asian trade on Monday as investors eyed talks at the European Union on a Russian oil embargo that is expected to tighten global supplies.

    Brent crude dropped 67 cents, or 0.6%, to $111.72 a barrel by 0002 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $109.02 a barrel, down 75 cents, or 0.7%.

    Last week, both contracts rose for the second straight week on supply concerns after the European Commission proposed a phased embargo on Russian oil as part of its toughest-yet package of sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine. The proposal requires a unanimous vote among EU members.

    Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister said late on Sunday that the country will veto EU oil sanctions on Russia if it does not get derogation from the proposed embargo.

    The European Commission on Friday proposed changes to its planned embargo on Russian oil to give Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic more time to shift their energy supplies, EU sources said.

    Close

    Related stories

    "The talks will continue tomorrow, on Tuesday too, a meeting of the leaders may be needed to conclude them. Our position is very clear. If there be a derogation for some of the countries, we want to get a derogation too," Vassilev told national BNT television.

    Global financial markets are also weighed down by concerns over interest rate hikes, possible recession and impact from China's COVID-19 lockdowns on the world's No. 2 economy.

    Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, world's top oil exporter, lowered crude prices for Asia and Europe for June on Sunday.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #brent #Commodities #crude #oil #OPEC #Russia
    first published: May 9, 2022 06:14 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.