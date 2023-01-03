 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil slides after IMF says slowing global growth engines portend tougher 2023

Jan 03, 2023 / 07:27 AM IST

Oil prices slid on Monday from their highest levels in a month on a stronger dollar and after the head of the International Monetary Fund warned of a tougher 2023 as major economies experience weakening activity.

Brent crude futures dropped 98 cents, or 1.1%, to $84.93 a barrel by 0148 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $79.49 a barrel, down 77 cents, or 1.0%, after the U.S. dollar strengthened. A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Sunday that the United States, Europe and China - the main engines of global growth - are all slowing down simultaneously, making 2023 tougher than 2022 for the global economy.

Still, oil prices settled more than 2% higher on Friday with Brent and WTI closing 2022 up 10.5% and 6.7%, respectively.

Commodities saw a substantial $12.3 billion bullish flow in the week that ended on Dec. 27, the single largest weekly bullish flow in 2022, Societe Generale analysts said in a Jan. 3 note.

"The commodity with the largest flow was Brent, which saw a $3.4 billion bullish flow as Russia outlined its response to the EU and G7 imposed price cap on the country's crude exports to third parties," the analysts said.