Oil, rupee to boost earnings but hurt economy: Where to invest in a Catch-22 market

Even as the market looks to steady itself after a cut of 10 percent from January highs, the macro situation could keep the Street on its toes. As such, it has managed to look beyond issues - higher oil prices and rising US bond yields - and rally ahead.

But rising oil prices and other macro factors could muddle the picture. Kotak Institutional Equities in a recent report said a sharp fall in the rupee along with higher commodity prices will support Q1 FY19 earnings even as the macro situation deteriorates.

It cites problems of a likely rise in current account deficit (CAD), weaker balance of payments and higher ‘imported’ inflation. “Bond yields have rebounded on the back of India’s weakening macro and the rupee has depreciated meaningfully. The equity market is trudging along nicely, detached from the ‘macro’ troubles of the real economy,” it said.

Kotak Institutional Equities said there has been modest EPS upgrades in IT stocks and sees more of the same in commodity stocks (barring downstream oil PSUs) on weaker rupee and higher commodity price assumptions if prices were to sustain at current levels.

But Anita Gandhi, Whole Time Director, Arihant Capital Markets, sees it as a catch 22 situation. "The last rally after the Nifty came close to 10,000 levels was led by relatively good macros and expectation of decent results. However, on the macro front, we are now seeing some deterioration.”

Kotak Institutional Equities said though the improving trend of GST revenues to the tune of Rs 96,000 crore in March may be a positive, India’s fiscal situation still remains challenging. "High oil prices will put pressure on the government’s fiscal position, especially if it is forced to cut excise duty on diesel and petrol to mitigate the impact of high retail fuel prices on consumers."

Experts see the market trading in a tight range, with chances to book some profits. “Our base case prognosis is that the benchmark indices would consolidate within a range (Nifty in range of 400-500 points) in the immediate term given the tussle between improving earnings and deteriorating macro environment. Though volatility could increase as we approach the eventful and politically important second half (with elections in key states in October and November), we see benchmark indices giving high single to low double-digit returns over the next one year as earnings growth gains traction,” Gaurav Dua, Head of Research at Sharekhan, said.

Arihant Capital’s Gandhi expects liquidity as well as sentient to play a vital role going forward. “While foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) still remain be net sellers in our markets, domestic flows are still positive on account of systematic investment plan inflows. There is a strong likelihood that markets will consolidate at current levels with some bouts of profit taking and sector churning.”

In a market that could possibly see volatility or rangebound moves, experts feel adopting a stock-specific or wait and watch approach could be key.

Sharekhan's Dua expects IT services and some of the export driven companies to do well as the rupee could weaken further due to deteriorating macro conditions. “Pick-up in rural demand post two consecutive weak years would be an interesting investment theme this year. Normal monsoons and high likelihood of a sharp increase in procurement prices for agriculture produce by government would boost rural demand significantly on a low base,” he added.

Meanwhile, Gandhi is placing a bet on the information technology space. “Sentiment in IT has turned positive with a weak rupee as well as robust numbers by TCS.”

She said that private banks, too, have posted decent numbers, but are fully valued. "For fresh buys, one may have to wait for some correction."