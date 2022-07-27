English
    Oil rises on US crude stock drawdown

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 67 cents, or 0.7%, to $95.65 a barrel by 0009 GMT.

    Reuters
    July 27, 2022 / 06:24 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday as industry data showed a larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles.

    Brent crude futures rose 33 cents, or 0.3%, to $104.73 a barrel.

    After settlement on Tuesday, industry group the American Petroleum Institute said crude stocks in the United States fell by 4 million barrels last week.

    That is four times the 1 million barrel decline expected by analysts in a Reuters poll. [EIA/S]

    Gasoline inventories fell by 1.1 million barrels compared with expectations of a build of 3.5 million barrels, the API data showed.

    The U.S. government's Energy Information Administration releases its weekly oil report later on Wednesday.

    Prices were also lifted by expectations of a tighter gas squeeze in Europe from Wednesday after Russia's Gazprom said it would cut flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany to a fifth of capacity.

    European Union countries on Tuesday approved a weakened emergency plan to curb demand, after striking compromise deals to limit reductions for some countries.
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 06:24 am
