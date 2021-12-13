MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Oil rises on optimism Omicron impact will be limited on fuel demand

Brent futures climbed 53 cents, or 0.7%, to $75.68 a barrel by 0100 GMT, after rising 1% on Friday.

Reuters
December 13, 2021 / 08:03 AM IST
The US government has been unable to persuade OPEC+ to pump more oil, with major producers arguing the world was not short of crude. (Representative image)

The US government has been unable to persuade OPEC+ to pump more oil, with major producers arguing the world was not short of crude. (Representative image)

Oil prices rose on Monday, extending gains from last Friday, helped by growing optimism that the Omicron coronavirus variant’s impact will be limited on global economic growth and fuel demand.

Brent futures climbed 53 cents, or 0.7%, to $75.68 a barrel by 0100 GMT, after rising 1% on Friday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 69 cents, or 1.0%, to $72.36 a barrel, following a 1% increase in the previous session.

Both benchmarks posted gains of about 8% last week, their first weekly gain in seven. They have recovered more than half the losses suffered since the Omicron outbreak on Nov. 25.

"Market sentiment has improved as the threat of the Omicron variant has receded," said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co Ltd.

Close

Related stories

"WTI will probably test its recent high of $73.34 and then try to rise towards $78, the level before the Omicron fears led to a sharp sell-off late last month," he said.

South African scientists see no sign that the Omicron variant is causing more severe illness, they said on Friday, as officials announced plans to roll out vaccine boosters with daily infections approaching an all-time high.

Booster COVID-19 shots significantly restore protection against mild disease caused by the Omicron variant, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday.

Still, investors remained cautious on the U.S.-led coordinated release of crude reserve by oil consuming countries as well as tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The U.S. Department of Energy said on Friday it will sell 18 million barrels of crude oil from its strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) on Dec. 17, as part of a previous plan to try to reduce gasoline prices.

On Sunday, the Group of Seven warned in a statement that Russia faces massive consequences and severe costs if President Vladimir Putin attacks Ukraine.

U.S. intelligence assesses that Russia could be planning a multi-front offensive on Ukraine as early as next year, involving up to 175,000 troops.

Meanwhile, Iraq’s oil minister said on Sunday he expected the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) at its next meeting to maintain its current policy of gradual monthly increases in supply by 400,000 bpd.
Reuters
Tags: #brent #Commodities #crude #oil #OPEC
first published: Dec 13, 2021 08:04 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.