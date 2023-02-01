 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil rises as slowing US inflation eases recession concerns

Reuters
Feb 01, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST

Brent crude futures gained 32 cents, or 0.4%, to $85.78 a barrel at 0407 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 42 cents, or 0.5%, to $79.29 a barrel.

Oil prices rose on Wednesday as signs of slowing inflation in the United States eased fears that the world's largest oil user may face a recession because of further interest rate hikes and a weaker dollar supported some buying interest.

Both benchmarks were up for a second day, after gaining about 1% in the previous session.

"Sentiment shifted amid a positive company reporting season. Signs of cooling inflation also raised expectations that the Fed will be able to pause rate hikes," ANZ commodities analyst said in a note.