English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Oil rises as slowing US inflation eases recession concerns

    Brent crude futures gained 32 cents, or 0.4%, to $85.78 a barrel at 0407 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 42 cents, or 0.5%, to $79.29 a barrel.

    Reuters
    February 01, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST
    Oil

    Oil

    Oil prices rose on Wednesday as signs of slowing inflation in the United States eased fears that the world's largest oil user may face a recession because of further interest rate hikes and a weaker dollar supported some buying interest.

    Brent crude futures gained 32 cents, or 0.4%, to $85.78 a barrel at 0407 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 42 cents, or 0.5%, to $79.29 a barrel.

    Both benchmarks were up for a second day, after gaining about 1% in the previous session.

    "Sentiment shifted amid a positive company reporting season. Signs of cooling inflation also raised expectations that the Fed will be able to pause rate hikes," ANZ commodities analyst said in a note.