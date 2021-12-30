MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Oil rises as fuel demand holds up despite surge in Omicron cases

Brent crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $79.40 a barrel at 0217 GMT, climbing for a fourth day in a row.

Reuters
December 30, 2021 / 08:04 AM IST

Oil prices rose on Thursday to extend several consecutive days of gains, buoyed by data showing U.S. fuel demand holding up well despite soaring Omicron coronavirus infections.

Brent crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $79.40 a barrel at 0217 GMT, climbing for a fourth day in a row.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $76.79 a barrel for a seventh straight session of gains.

U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Wednesday showed crude oil inventories fell by 3.6 million barrels in the week to Dec. 24, which was more than analysts polled by Reuters had expected. [EIA/S]

At the same time gasoline and distillate inventories fell, compared with analysts’ forecasts for stock builds, indicating demand remains strong.

Close

Further supporting sentiment, governments around the world were trying to limit the impact of record numbers of new COVID-19 infections on economic growth by easing testing rules and narrowing who needs to isolate as close contacts of positive cases.

China, the world’s biggest oil importer, reported 207 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 27 new asymptomatic cases on Thursday, but no new deaths. Australian cases hit a new record of more than 19,000 daily infections.
Reuters
Tags: #brent #Commodities #crude #markets #oil #OPEC
first published: Dec 30, 2021 08:05 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.