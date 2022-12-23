 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil rises $1 on Russian supply worries; US storm impact eyed

Reuters
Dec 23, 2022 / 10:53 AM IST

Oil prices rose more than $1 on Friday on expectations of a drop in Russian crude supply, which helped offset worries of a hit to U.S. transport fuel demand growth as a looming Arctic storm threatens travel during the holiday season.

Brent crude was up by 66 cents, or 0.8%, to $81.64 a barrel by 0440 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $78.27 a barrel, up 78 cents, or 1% higher.

They hit highs of $82.17 and $78.77, respectively, earlier in the session. Both contracts were on track to post a second weekly gain, with Brent up 3.3% and WTI up 5.4%.

Russia's Baltic oil exports could fall by 20% in December from the previous month after the European Union and G7 nations imposed sanctions and a price cap on Russian crude from Dec. 5, according to traders and Reuters calculations.

Russia may cut oil output by 5%-7% in early 2023 as it responds to price caps on its crude and oil products by halting sales to the countries which support them, the RIA news agency cited Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Friday.

"Crude prices are higher as energy traders focus on Moscow's response to the price cap put on Russian oil and not so much the thousands of flight cancellations that will disrupt holiday travel," OANDA analyst Edward Moya said.