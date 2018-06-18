Oil retailers, aviation stocks rally up to 6% after Brent crude prices fall below $73/bbl

Aviation and oil marketing companies' share prices gained between 2.5 percent and 6 percent after sharp fall in crude oil prices in the international markets.

State-run oil retailers Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation rallied 2.5-4 percent while Jet Airways, SpiceJet and InterGlobe Aviation gained 2.5-6 percent.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, has been falling sharply ahead of likely increase in the output by OPEC, Russia and its allies in the meeting in Vienna later in the week.

Brent crude futures were at $72.69 per barrel, down 1.02 percent, from their last close while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $63.84 a barrel, down 1.88 percent, from their last settlement.

The fall came after crude futures fell around 3 percent on Friday. Oil prices corrected nearly 11 percent from the $80.50 a barrel (the highest level since November 2014) touched on May 17.

The producer cartel of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which is de-facto led by Saudi Arabia, and some allies including Russia have been withholding output with since the start of 2017. Producers will meet in Vienna on June 22 to decide forward production policy, reports CNBC.

At 09:36 hours IST, the stock price of IOC was up 1.81 percent at Rs 171.15, HPCL up 2.91 percent at Rs 315.10 and BPCL up 1.23 percent at Rs 416.90 while Jet Airways gained 2.19 percent at Rs 395.75, SpiceJet up 4 percent at Rs 115.80 and InterGlobe Aviation up 1.82 percent at Rs 1,241.70 on the BSE.