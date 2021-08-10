MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Oil rebounds on profit-taking as market shrugs off virus impact

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday is set to hand President Joe Biden a $1 trillion victory when it passes the largest infrastructure bill in decades which, if enacted, would boost the economy and demand for oil products, analysts said.

Reuters
August 10, 2021 / 09:55 PM IST

Oil prices rose 3% on Tuesday, largely driven by profit taking after more than a week's losses and supported by rising demand in Europe and the United States.

Brent crude was up $1.87, or 2.7%, at $70.91 a barrel by 10:39 a.m. ET (1440 GMT,) and U.S. oil rose $2.12, or 3.2%, to $68.60 a barrel.

Both contracts dropped around 2.5% on Monday and fell by the most in months last week on concerns over rising COVID-19 cases.

Analysts said the demand outlook was still choppy.

"While profit taking out of short holdings could prove to be today's main feature, we expect the bulk of today's trade to contain within about the upper half of yesterday's wide $2.5 range," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates LLC in Galena, Illinois.

Close

Related stories

"We believe that some improvement on the coronavirus front will need to be seen to prompt a sustainable upside reversal in oil pricing."

The rapid spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus pushed cases and hospitalizations in the United States to a six-month high.

Still, U.S. crude, gasoline, and other product inventories are likely to have dropped last week, with gasoline stocks forecast to fall for a fourth consecutive week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Crude oil inventories are expected to have fallen by about 1.1 barrels in the week to Aug. 6, according to the average estimate of six analysts polled by Reuters.

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday is set to hand President Joe Biden a $1 trillion victory when it passes the largest infrastructure bill in decades which, if enacted, would boost the economy and demand for oil products, analysts said.

Successful vaccination programmes in the West and encouraging economic data come in sharp contrast to rising infections in the East.

In Australia, police are on the streets to enforce COVID-related restrictions, while some cities in China, the world's top crude oil importer, have stepped up mass testing as authorities try to stamp out a new surge of the virus.

"The lockdowns (in China) could instigate a momentary pause in price action, but as COVID-19 cases are expected to abate quickly given the relatively low number of infections, the downside may be fleeting," said StoneX analyst Kevin Solomon.

Economic data this week, especially the U.S. Consumer Price Index on Wednesday, will provide guidance on how hard the virus will hit global and regional oil consumption, analysts said.
Reuters
Tags: #Brent crude #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #WTI crude
first published: Aug 10, 2021 09:55 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | More competition in pension fund space will benefit NPS subscribers: PFRDA chief

Simply Save | More competition in pension fund space will benefit NPS subscribers: PFRDA chief

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.