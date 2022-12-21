 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil prices up as US crude stocks seen falling, dollar eases

Reuters
Dec 21, 2022 / 07:24 AM IST

Brent crude futures rose 8 cents to $80.07 per barrel by 0126 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 6 cents to $76.29.

Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday as U.S. crude stocks were seen falling last week, while the dollar weakened, making oil less expensive for non-American buyers.

U.S. crude oil inventories fell by about 3.1 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 16, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures. Gasoline inventories rose by about 4.5 million barrels, while distillate stocks rose by 828,000 barrels, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity. [API/S]

The U.S. dollar index, which trades inversely with oil, fell 0.69% in Tuesday trade.

Rising COVID-19 cases in China kept prices from moving higher.

China's crude oil imports from Russia rose 17% in November from a year earlier, as Chinese refiners rushed to secure more cargoes ahead of a price cap imposed by the Group of Seven nations on Dec. 5.