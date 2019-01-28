App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 09:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Oil prices to remain range-bound between $55-65 per barrel

"The crude price to remain range bound at USD 55-65 per barrel, driven by a rise in supply from the US, which would be offset, to some extent, by the recent production cut announced by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the continued debt crisis in Venezuela and the limited clarity on the sanctions imposed on Iran," the ratings agency India Ratings said on Monday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Oil prices expected to remain range bound at USD 55-65 per barrel due to a rise in supply from the US, debt crisis in Venezuela and the limited clarity on the sanctions on Iran, a report said.

"The crude price to remain range bound at USD 55-65 per barrel, driven by a rise in supply from the US, which would be offset, to some extent, by the recent production cut announced by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the continued debt crisis in Venezuela and the limited clarity on the sanctions imposed on Iran," the ratings agency India Ratings said on Monday.

"Thus, the range-bound crude price would limit large inventory gains or losses. We expect the bulk of the subsidy to be borne by the government as against FY19, when the government, for a brief period, asked oil marketing companies to absorb marketing operations-related losses," it said.

The agency has maintained a stable outlook for the oil and gas sector for FY20 mainly on the back of healthy domestic petroleum product demand and petrochemical expansion by refiners.

related news

The stable outlook is driven by continued strong domestic petroleum product demand, healthy gross refining margins, petrochemical expansion by refiners mainly to improve downstream value addition and rise in the usage of natural gas, it said.

However, the credit profiles of public oil and gas undertakings continue to depend on government policies on subsidy sharing, shareholder payouts, and large capex for refinery upgrade and expansion into new growth areas like the upstream and city gas and LNG distribution.

With regard to refining margins, Ind-Ra believes that the new regulation introduced by the International Maritime Organization against the use of high sulphur fuel oil is likely to lead to a shift in the product slate of refiners towards the production of more low sulphur fuel oil to meet new demand.

Meanwhile, reduced high sulphur fuel oil spread could have some negative implication on refining margins, it said. As refiners globally are looking at breaking down a part of their petroleum stream into petrochemicals owing to the increasing penetration of electric vehicles, Indian refiners are also looking at such conversion, given the strong domestic polymer demand.

Ind-Ra also expects the city gas distribution business to witness strong momentum in FY20, given 78 geographical areas were awarded in the ninth city gas distribution bidding round and 50 more areas were tendered in the 10th round.

The agency further said that given a moderate increase in domestic natural gas production and priority allocation to the compressed natural gas and domestic piped natural gas connections, the demand from other sectors like commercial piped natural gas, fertilizer and power, is likely to lead to a rise in LNG imports, even as globally LNG prices remain strong.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 09:15 pm

tags #brent #Commodities #crude #Iran #markets #oil #OPEC #Venezuela

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.