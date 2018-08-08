App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 08:27 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil prices steady on falling US crude stocks, Iran sanctions

Front-month U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $69.21 per barrel at 0012 GMT, up 4 cents from their last settlement.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Oil prices held steady on Wednesday, supported by a report of rising U.S. crude inventories as well as the introduction of sanctions against Iran.



Brent crude oil futures were at $74.63 per barrel, down two cents after a 90 cent gain in the previous session.

"Crude oil prices rose as the reality of U.S. sanctions on Iran weighed on sentiment. News from key buyers suggests the market is already adjusting to the new regime," ANZ bank said in a note on Wednesday.

The U.S. government introduced a raft a new sanctions against Iran on Tuesday, targetting Iran's purchases of U.S. dollars - in which oil is traded - metals trading, coal, industrial software and its auto sector.

From November, Washington will also target Iran's petroleum sector.

Iran is a major exporter of crude oil, shipping out almost 3 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude in September, equivalent to around 3 percent of global demand.

Beyond the sanctions, the oil market was focusing on the U.S. market, where the American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday that crude inventories fell by 6 million barrels in the week to Aug. 3 to 407.2 million.

Official U.S. fuel storage data is due to be released later on Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

In terms of production, the EIA on Tuesday slightly cut its 2018 expectation for average 2018 U.S. crude output to 10.69 million bpd, down from its previous estimate of 10.79 million bpd.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 08:20 am

