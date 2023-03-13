 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil prices slip as concerns over rate hikes rattle investors

Reuters
Mar 13, 2023 / 08:29 AM IST

Oil

Oil prices slipped in Monday Asian morning trade as concerns about possible further U.S. interest rate hikes continue to rattle investors, though a recovery in Chinese demand and a weaker dollar provided some support.

Brent crude futures fell 15 cents, or -0.18%, to $82.63 per barrel by 0132 GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) dipped by 9 cents, or -0.12%, to $76.59 a barrel.

Market sentiment was fragile as worries about further monetary tightening by the Fed have been exacerbated by high crude oil inventories in the U.S., analysts from ANZ Bank observed in a note on Monday morning.

A weaker greenback, which makes oil cheaper for holders of other currencies, helped lend support to oil prices.