Oil prices slide on uncertainty over global economic outlook, rate hikes

Reuters
Apr 24, 2023 / 07:14 AM IST

Oil prices slipped on Monday as concerns about rising interest rates, the global economy and the outlook for fuel demand outweighed support from the prospect of tighter supplies on OPEC+ supply cuts.

Brent crude slipped 48 cents, or 0.6%, to $81.18 a barrel by 0045 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $77.39 a barrel, down 48 cents, also 0.6% lower.

Both contracts fell more than 5% last week, their first weekly drop in five, as U.S. implied gasoline demand fell from a year ago, fuelling worries of a recession at the world's top oil consumer.

Weak U.S. economic data and disappointing corporate earnings from the tech sector sparked growth concerns and risk aversion among investors, CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said. The stabilising U.S. dollar and climbing bond yields are also pressurising commodity markets, she added.