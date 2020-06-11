App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 07:07 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil prices slide on concerns about patchy demand recovery, record US stocks

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures erased gains from Wednesday, falling as low as $38.42 a barrel. The benchmark contract was down 2.2%, or 86 cents, at $38.74 at 0031 GMT.

Reuters

Oil prices fell in early trade on Thursday on worries about slow demand growth with coronavirus cases rising, U.S. crude stockpiles hitting an all-time high and the U.S. Federal Reserve projecting recovery from the pandemic would take years.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures erased gains from Wednesday, falling as low as $38.42 a barrel. The benchmark contract was down 2.2%, or 86 cents, at $38.74 at 0031 GMT.

Brent crude futures fell 2.0%, or 85 cents, to $40.88 a barrel, also giving up gains from Wednesday.

Close

Analysts said following a doubling in prices since April, traders were selling into any negative news.

related news

"The recent rally in crude oil prices stalled as rising inventories showed the path to a recovery will be a rocky one," ANZ analysts said in a note.

U.S. crude inventories rose unexpectedly by 5.7 million barrels in the week to June 5 to 538.1 million barrels - a record - as imports were boosted by the arrival of supplies bought by refiners when Saudi Arabia flooded the market in March and April, data from the Energy Information Administration showed.

At the same time, gasoline stockpiles grew more than expected to 258.7 million barrels. Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.6 million barrels, but the increase was smaller than in previous weeks.

Adding to the negative sentiment, the U.S. Federal Reserve said the world's largest economy would shrink 6.5% this year and the unemployment rate would be at 9.3% at the end of 2020 in its first projections of the pandemic era.

"Short-term and fast money traders are very much inclined to sell outright or to take profits on any hint of bearish data," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axicorp.

In a further sign that recovery will continued to be overshadowed by the coronavirus, total U.S. cases topped 2 million on Wednesday, with new infections rising slightly after five weeks of declines, according to a Reuters analysis.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 07:00 am

tags #brent #crude #Federal Reserve #oil #OPEC #US crude

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

India lifts export ban on Trump-touted drug hydroxychloroquine

India lifts export ban on Trump-touted drug hydroxychloroquine

Competition hots up, Groww goes live with stock trading

Competition hots up, Groww goes live with stock trading

Remdesivir approvals expedited, but potential COVID-19 drug unlikely to be available this month

Remdesivir approvals expedited, but potential COVID-19 drug unlikely to be available this month

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.