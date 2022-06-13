English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Oil prices slide on Beijing COVID warning, inflation concerns

    Brent crude futures fell $2.06, or 1.7%, to $119.95 a barrel by 0033 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $118.54 a barrel, down $2.13, or 1.8%.

    Reuters
    June 13, 2022 / 06:59 AM IST
    Oil pumping jacks, also known as

    Oil pumping jacks, also known as "nodding donkeys", in an oilfield near Neftekamsk, in the Republic of Bashkortostan, Russia, Nov. 19, 2020. Photographer: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

    Oil prices slipped more than $2 on Monday as a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in Beijing quelled hopes for a rapid pick-up in China's fuel demand, while worries about global inflation and economic growth further depressed the market.

    Brent crude futures fell $2.06, or 1.7%, to $119.95 a barrel by 0033 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $118.54 a barrel, down $2.13, or 1.8%.

    Prices tumbled after Chinese officials warned on Sunday of a "ferocious" COVID spread in the capital and announced plans to conduct mass testing in Beijing until Wednesday.

    Concerns about further interest rate hikes following a sharp rise in U.S. inflation data on Friday are also weighing on global financial markets.

    "The stronger greenback and stagflation fears proved to be the bullish market's undoing," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a note.

    Close

    Related stories

    "China remains the significant near-term downside risk, but most view the gradual normalisation of Chinese demand as a powerful positive for oil despite the potential for lockdown noise in the coming weeks as current demand is far from reflecting normal conditions."

    Both global oil benchmarks rose more than 1% last week after data showed robust oil demand in the world's top consumer, the United States, despite inflation concerns and on hopes that consumption in China - global no. 2 consumer - could rebound after lockdown measures were lifted from June 1.

    Oil producers and refineries are running full-throttle to meet peak summer demand, while traders are closely watching for a possible impact from labour disputes in Libya, Norway and South Korea on oil exports and consumption.

    To boost supplies in the West, Saudi Arabia, the world's top exporter, planned to divert some crude to Europe from China in July, traders said.
    Reuters
    Tags: #brent #Commodities #crude #oil #OPEC
    first published: Jun 13, 2022 07:00 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.