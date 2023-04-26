 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Oil prices rise on US crude, fuel stock draws

Reuters
Apr 26, 2023 / 06:17 AM IST

Brent crude rose by 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $80.93 a barrel by 0006 GMT.

Oil prices rise on US crude, fuel stock draws

Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday after a U.S. trade group reported a significant draw in crude oil stocks ahead of the government's data release.

Brent crude rose by 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $80.93 a barrel by 0006 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $77.32 a barrel.

U.S. crude oil stocks fell by about 6.1 million barrels in the week ended April 21, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday. Analysts had expected crude inventories to fall by about 1.5 million barrels.