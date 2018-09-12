App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 12:01 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil prices rise on declining US crude stockpiles, looming Iran sanctions

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $69.84 per barrel at 0428 GMT, up 59 cents, or 0.9 percent, from their last settlement. WTI futures gained 2.5 percent in the previous session.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Oil prices rose on Wednesday following a report of declines in US crude inventories and as looming sanctions against Iran raised expectations of tightening supply, while top producer Russia warned of a fragile global crude market.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $69.84 per barrel at 0428 GMT, up 59 cents, or 0.9 percent, from their last settlement. WTI futures gained 2.5 percent in the previous session.

Brent crude futures climbed 28 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $79.34 a barrel. Brent has climbed for four straight sessions, gaining 2.2 percent the previous day.

"Oil prices jumped overnight as American Petroleum Institute inventory data showed a large drawdown in inventories," said William O'Loughlin, investment analyst at Australia's Rivkin Securities.

related news

U.S. crude stocks fell by 8.6 million barrels in the week to Sept. 7 to 395.9 million barrels, the American Petroleum Institute (API), a private industry group, said on Tuesday.

Official weekly government data will be published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday.

Regarding crude oil production, the EIA said on Tuesday it expected U.S. output to rise by 840,000 barrels per day (bpd)between 2018 and 2019 to 11.5 million bpd, lower than a rise of 1.02 million bpd to 11.7 million that was previously forecast.

Outside the United States, traders have been focusing on the impact of U.S. sanctions against Iran that will target oil exports from November.

Washington has put pressure on other governments to also cut imports, and many countries and companies are already falling in line and reducing purchases, triggering expectations of a tighter market.

"FRAGILE" MARKET

Russian energy minister Alexander Novak on Wednesday warned of the impact of U.S. sanctions against Iran.

"This is huge uncertainty on the market how the countries, which buy almost 2 million barrels per day of Iranian oil will act. The situation should be closely watched, the right decisions should be taken," he said.

Novak said global oil markets were "fragile" due to geopolitical risk and supply disruptions.

"It is related to the fact that not all the countries have managed to restore their market and production," he said, referring to outages and falling production in Mexico and Venezuela.

Should markets overheat and prices spike, however, Novak said Russia could boost its output. "Russia has potential to raise production by 300,000 barrels (per day) mid-term, in addition to the level of October 2016," he said.

That month Russia produced 11.247 million bpd, a post-Soviet Union record-high. Oil markets were also eyeing Hurricane Florence offshore the United States amid surging demand for gasoline and diesel.

The storm is expected to make landfall on the U.S. East Coast on Friday, and has caused fuel shortages as millions of households and businesses have evacuated.

Front-month gasoline futures rose 0.5 percent on Wednesday, while heating oil futures increased 0.4 percent.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 11:56 am

tags #brent #Commodities #crude #Iran #markets #oil #OPEC #United States

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.