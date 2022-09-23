English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @1299 INR just for PRO.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Oil prices rise as Iran deal stalls, Russian supply amid conflict

    Brent crude futures gained 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $90.62 per barrel by 0020 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 22 cents to $83.71 per barrel.

    Reuters
    September 23, 2022 / 06:44 AM IST
    Oil

    Oil

    Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Friday on the prospect that a stalled Iran nuclear agreement and Moscow's new mobilization campaign in its invasion of Ukraine would further restrict global supplies.

    Brent crude futures gained 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $90.62 per barrel by 0020 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 22 cents to $83.71 per barrel.

    Oil edged up after a senior U.S. State Department official said that efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal have stalled due to Tehran's insistence on the closure of the U.N. nuclear watchdog's investigations.

    "We've hit a wall" because of Iran's stance, the U.S. official told reporters on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, adding that nothing had happened this week to suggest Iran is willing to change its position. The remarks eased expectations of a resurgence of Iranian crude oil.

    Prices were also supported by Moscow's decision to push ahead with its biggest conscription since World War Two, raising concerns that an escalation of the war in Ukraine would continue to tighten oil supplies.

    Close

    Related stories

    Rebounding crude oil demand in China, which is the world's largest oil importer, lent support to crude prices.

    Central bank interest rate hikes, including the U.S. Federal Reserve's 75 basis points rise on Wednesday, along with increases by the Swiss National Bank, Norway's central bank and Indonesia's central bank, limited oil prices by raising the likelihood of economic slowdowns that would erode fuel demand.
    Reuters
    Tags: #brent #Commodities #crude #oil #OPEC
    first published: Sep 23, 2022 06:44 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.