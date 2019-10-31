App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 08:52 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil prices rise as investors put hopes on China stimulus

Brent crude futures were up 24 cents, or 0.4%, at $60.85 a barrel by 0221 GMT, having fallen earlier in the session. They dropped by 1.6% on Wednesday.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Oil prices rose on Thursday as investors banked on more economic stimulus by China after weak PMI data, partly recovering from losses in the previous session on a surprise build in U.S. crude stocks.

Brent crude futures were up 24 cents, or 0.4%, at $60.85 a barrel by 0221 GMT, having fallen earlier in the session. They dropped by 1.6% on Wednesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up by 10 cents, 0.2%, at $55.16 a barrel. They ended 0.9% lower the previous session.

Close

Factory activity in China shrank for a sixth straight month in October, while growth in China's services sector activity slowed to the lowest since February 2016, official data showed on Thursday.

related news

"The move up in oil is driven by the expectation that more China stimulus is now on the way after the six-month low in the China manufacturing PMI," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"The kneejerk response .... was to sell commodities and energy, but central banks globally have itchy trigger fingers at the moment with regards to easing and I believe China will be no different," he said.

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut interest rates for a third time this year with the Fed's stance vouching for the durability of an economic expansion that is now the longest on record.

Rate cuts can often be bullish for oil prices because a stronger economy typically implies higher demand for crude.

Still, prices are likely to be capped until inventories start to show sustained declines.

Crude inventories rose 5.7 million barrels in the week to Oct. 25, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, compared with analysts' expectations for a 494,000-barrel build.

On Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, had reported a 708,000-barrel decline in inventories, raising hopes that official figures would also show a drop.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for U.S. crude futures <USOICC=ECI> rose for a fourth straight week, gaining 1.6 million barrels last week, the EIA said.

But gasoline and distillate inventories extended their declines even as refiners ramped up production, it said.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Oct 31, 2019 08:35 am

tags #brent #China #Commodities #crude #oil

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.