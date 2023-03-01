 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oil prices rise as China factory gains boost demand outlook

Reuters
Mar 01, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST

Brent crude oil for May was up 24 cents, 0.3%, to 83.69 a barrel at 0214 GMT. The April contract expired on Tuesday up $1.44, or 1.8%, at $83.89.

Oil prices rose for a second day on Wednesday as reports of expanding manufacturing activity in China, the world's biggest crude importer, boosted the outlook for global fuel demand.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for April rose 31 cents, or 0.3%, to $77.36 a barrel after gaining 1.8% in the previous session.

Oil prices continue to be supported by expectations for a strong rebound in demand in China, the world's second-largest crude consumer. Those expectations were further supported by data showing China's factory activity rose for the first time in seven months in February, according to the purchasing manager's index (PMI) published by Caixin/S&P Global on Wednesday.