    Oil prices rise after US Fed hikes rates, weakening the dollar

    Brent crude futures rose 56 cents, or 0.7%, at $83.40 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude futures rose 65 cents, or 0.8%, to $77.05 a barrel.

    Reuters
    February 02, 2023 / 07:09 AM IST
    Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points, sending the dollar lower.

    Brent crude futures rose 56 cents, or 0.7%, at $83.40 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude futures rose 65 cents, or 0.8%, to $77.05 a barrel.

    The Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday, yet continued to promise "ongoing increases" in borrowing costs as part of its ongoing battle against inflation.

    "Inflation has eased somewhat but remains elevated," the U.S. central bank said in a statement that marked an explicit acknowledgement of the progress made in lowering the pace of price increases from the 40-year highs hit last year.